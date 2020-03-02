'Feeling pretty good:' Biden tells packed crowd at Oakland diner

Democratic primary contender Joe Biden made a stop in Oakland on Super Tuesday, which included a brief visit at a packed diner on Broadway.

"I hope I qualify here," Biden said inside the Buttercup Diner in Jack London Square, where a mob of fans crowded him, trying to glimpse the man who may one day be president of the United States.

When asked by KTVU how he was feeling, Biden quickly answered: "I'm feeling pretty good."

And before he left for Los Angeles, Buttercup staff said Biden ordered a slice of coconut cream pie and left a $40 tip.

WATCH: Biden exits his limo at the Buttercup

Before Biden arrived, Buttercup Diner owner Benjamin Shahvar said he was very excited for the former vice president and perhaps future leader of the free world to visit his eatery.

Biden was staying at the nearby Z Hotel Jack London Square, Shahvar said.

There were several people of note in the crowd, all hoping to press the flesh with Biden. 'Miracle on the Hudson' Pilot Capt. Sully Sullenberger showed up at the diner, as one example, hoping to get some time with the former VP.

There were also a few protesters outside, too. But no one got arrested and they were far outnumbered by about 200 supporters.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf helped lead Biden in the door. She told KTVU she was thrilled that Biden decided to stop in her city before the election, showing just how important this section of California is on the national political stage.

When asked, Schaaf said she would not be endorsing anyone for the primary.

Biden handlers could be heard telling the adoring fans to move back and stop crowding the former vice president.

Biden nabbed key endorsements in the 2020 race leading up to Super Tuesday.

On Monday, former rivals Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg united behind Joe Biden’s presidential bid after suspending their campaigns.

Joe Biden is swarmed by fans at the Buttercup Diner in Oakland. "I hope I qualify here," he told the crowd. March 3, 2020