Female pedestrian struck by vehicle in Berkeley crosswalk, seriously injured

article

A woman suffered serious injures Monday in Berkeley when she was struck by a vehicle when she was walking in a crosswalk, police say.

Berkeley police are advising the public to avoid area of Telegraph Avenue and Derby Street Monday evening. Police said they got the first call of a collision at 4:50 p.m.

The pedestrian was struck in the south crosswalk and was then taken to Highland Hospital. Police said the driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The crash led to the closure of Telegraph between Ward and Carleton, as well as closed Derby between Dana and Regent.

Police called the crash a "major traffic collision" in a statement.

Police are determining if drugs or alcohol was a factor in the collision.

There is no estimated time for the roads to be reopened.