Ferry service resumes in Richmond, increases in Vallejo

article

The San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority resumed service Monday on its Richmond route for the first time since closing in mid-March due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

WETA, which also increased service on its Vallejo route starting Monday, has adopted a six-point plan to maintain passenger and crew safety during ferry trips, including increased thorough cleanings of vessels and ferry terminals, mandated physical distancing and use of face coverings on each ferry trip and making hand sanitizer available on all ships.

According to WETA spokesman Thomas Hall, the resumption of service has gone without a hitch, so far.

"I rode the first trip out of Richmond," Hall said via email. "Passengers are following our special health and safety measures without issue."

WETA plans to continue monitoring local health orders as it resumes more ferry service throughout the Bay Area in the coming weeks. The agency's Harbor Bay and South San Francisco routes remain suspended indefinitely.

Details on WETA's passenger and crew safety guidelines as well as ferry schedules for the Richmond, Vallejo and Alameda/Oakland routes can be found at sfbf.mobi/bestwayback.

"WETA's safety plan is geared toward protecting passengers and crews while helping as many commuters as possible avoid the traffic congestion that's already beginning to return," WETA Board Chair Jim Wunderman said.

