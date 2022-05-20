Fire breaks out at Fremont apartment complex
FREMONT, Calif. - Firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Fremont on Friday, authorities said.
The blaze broke at just after 9 a.m. at Winema Common and smoke production varied through the morning, police said.
Fremont police also arrived at the scene where they encountered a person who refused to leave the building.
The man claimed to be armed and barricaded himself in a unit.
No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is still unknown.