Fire breaks out at San Jose's 724 Hookah Lounge

San Jose fire investigators on Wednesday said they are looking for the cause of an early morning blaze that caused major damage to the 724 Hookah Lounge.



Firefighters rushed to East Santa Clara Street just after 4 a.m.

Flames were seen inside and some windows were smashed.

No one was inside, but a nearby apartment building was evacuated, according to Fire Capt. Michael Maas. Residents of those four units were able to get back inside.

No one was hurt.

Advertisement



