Fire causes serious damage to duplex in unincorporated San Leandro

article

One unit of a two-story residential duplex in unincorporated San Leandro sustained serious damage Saturday night in a fire, the Alameda County Fire Department reported.

The fire at the intersection of L and 173rd streets was reported at 9:54 p.m. Fire Department spokesman Brian Centoni said the damage was mostly contained to the second story of one of the units.

No one was injured, but a resident there was displaced, he said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation late Saturday night.

RELATED: