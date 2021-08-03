Fire crews battle grass fire in Richmond

Crews were battling a grass fire in Richmond near the Hilltop Mall on Tuesday.

The fire was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. as an "exterior fire" at 3065 Richmond Parkway, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

The agency said that the Richmond Fire Department requested support including from its aerial crew, Con Air 1.

A business in the area told KTVU that the wind gusts were strong and that crews appeared to be aggressively attacking the fire. We're also told that emergency crews have blocked off Richmond Parkway due to the ongoing incident.

The fire was disrupting bus service in the area. AC Transit alerted riders that until further notice, buses on its Line 71 would be making detours and would not service stops along Richmond Parkway. "Buses will still stop at Richmond Pkwy Transit Center, and at Atlas Rd & UPS Facility," AC Tranist said on Twitter.

This is a developing story, and KTVU will update it when additional information becomes available.