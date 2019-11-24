Fire crews contain 1-2 acre vegetation fire in Martinez

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District crews contained a small vegetation fire in Martinez on Saturday night, according to fire officials.

The blaze was first reported at 11:05 p.m. at 4950 Alhambra Valley Rd., near John Swett Elementary School, per fire dispatch.

Fire Marshal Chris Bachman said the fire was only 1-2 acres, but a fire investigator was requested at the scene as there were reports of fireworks going off in the area prior to the blaze starting.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.