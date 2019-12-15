Fire damages Oakley home, cause under investigation

A fire damaged a home in Oakley early Saturday morning, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

Firefighters responded at 5:19 a.m. to the fire reported in the 5000 block of Claremont Court and arrived to find flames on the exterior of the home.

Crews extinguished the blaze and stopped it from spreading to additional homes. The flames did not extend into the inside of the home but destroyed the PG&E gas meter, fire district officials said. PG&E crews came out and capped the gas line.

No injuries were reported in the fire, and its cause is under investigation.