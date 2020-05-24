Fire damages two Antioch homes, three treated for smoke inhalation

article

Three people were hospitalized Saturday night for treatment of smoke inhalation following a two-alarm fire in Antioch that damaged two houses and a garage, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.

Con Fire Capt. Tracie Dutter said the fire, in the 800 block of B Street east of the old downtown area, was reported about 7 p.m. Saturday. The fire, in which a dog died, appears to have started in a detached garage and spread to two nearby houses, Dutter said.

Twenty-five firefighters battled the blaze, which did significant damage to the garage and moderate damage to each of the two houses, Dutter said. The cause of the fire remained under investigation Saturday night, but it doesn't appear suspicious, Dutter said.

Photo: Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

Six adults and three children were displaced from the two house, and the American Red Cross is helping those residents, Dutter said.

Photo: Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.