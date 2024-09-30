Fire displaces 2 San Leandro families, no injuries but cause 'suspicious'

article

Alameda County firefighters extinguished a two-alarm fire in San Leandro on Monday evening. Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation, but seems suspicious.

Two families were displaced from the fire on the 900 block of Williams Street. Firefighters were called to the scene at 7:25 p.m., officials said.

When the fire department arrived, they said a single family home was on fire and that other structures were threatened. One of the buildings was unoccupied.

The fire at the single-story home was described as well-involved.

Video taken from a body shop across the street shows flames erupting from the home.

No injuries were reported, but two families were displaced. The Red Cross is responding to assist those who need help.