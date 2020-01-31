Fire ignites at Santa Rosa homeless encampment same day it was scheduled for clearing

A fire broke out at a homeless encampment along the Joe Rodota Trail in Santa Rosa that's expected to be cleared out Friday.

The Sonoma County Health Department started relocating some of the 250 people who had been living on the trail after several complaints from residents in the area.

The county is moving some people into a 60-unit shelter that's not fully finished yet, but there's not enough space for everyone.

Activists on Tuesday gathered to protest the eviction of the encampment and said the City of Santa Rosa and the county are under a federal injunction to accommodate the homeless until sufficient housing is available.

Homeless advocates said that's not being done.

County officials said there are plans for an additional 80 units at two other camps and they are assessing and moving people to an emergency shelter at Los Guilicos, while also exploring other options.

