Fire reported at popular music store, 'The Record Man,' in Redwood City

An investigation is underway to determine what sparked a fire at a popular Peninsula record store early Wednesday morning.

Flames were reported about 3:45 a.m. at "The Record Man" on El Camino Real near Jefferson Avenue.

No one was inside the store at the time and there were no injuries reported.

Store owner Gary Saxon said he's got old records stacked in a corner of the store, and he hopes those historical musical beauties were not completely destroyed.

"I've got a bunch of 16-inch transcription records," he said. "They go back to the 1940s and 50s. There's 1,500 to 2,000 of those stacked in one area. Looks like that area might be affected, which is a shame, because that's archival stuff."

By 6 a.m., the fire was out.

Investigators will go inside the store, later on, to try to figure out how the fire started.

Investigators questioned a person seen nearby the business when the fire started, but no one has been detained or arrested in connection with this fire.