Fire that torched Horn Barbecue appears intentional, investigators say

A fire that destroyed a popular barbecue restaurant in West Oakland last year appears to be a case of arson, investigators said.

Michael Hunt, a spokesperson for the Oakland Fire Department, said that evidence suggests last year's fire at Horn Barbecue on Mandela Parkway was intentionally set, and the case is under investigation as arson.

The owner, Matt Horn, said that the restaurant was defaced and vandalized the day before it burned down. Investigators have not revealed if that incident is linked to the arson fire.

Hunt said that investigators have not identified any suspects at this time.

Horn Barbecue was forced to close for six months after the building sustained structural and electrical damage from the fire, in addition to recurring theft.

Horn Barbecue has made a comeback and reopened last week at a new location, next to its sister restaurant, Matty's, on 8th Street in downtown Oakland.