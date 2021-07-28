Firefighters battle multiple vegetation fires in Santa Clara County

article

Firefighters in the South Bay have contained four separate vegetation fires in Santa Clara County, Cal Fire officials said on Wednesday.

The location of the fires is on Pacheco Pass Highway 152 and Lovers Lane, east of Gilroy.

Cal Fire SCU first tweeted about the fires at around 4:20 p.m. Within 20 minutes they had gained the upper hand. The fires were contained by 5 p.m.

Photo courtesy Cal Fire.

The actual size of the small fires was not immediately known. It does not appear that any structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.

Cal Fire's ground resources and Hollister air craft quickly reacted to this incident. The air craft has since been released, but ground resources will remain at the scene for mop up.

All east and westbound lanes of Highway 152 were affected by the fire and have been closed at Ferguson Road in Gilroy.