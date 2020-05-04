First day of revised Bay Area shelter-in-place order: Construction, golf allowed

Six Bay Area counties and the city of Berkeley are loosening restrictions after new shelter in place orders went into effect Monday.

The new orders extend the shelter in place to May 31, but it also gives many people much-needed leniency when it comes to some outdoor activities and jobs.

Boundary Oak Golf Course in Walnut Creek is just one of many businesses that reopened Monday.

“It feels like a lifetime the last seven weeks sheltering at home it feels good to get back out here,” said golfer Josiah Lynch who showed up at 6 a.m. to hit the links.

Health officials with San Francisco, Contra Costa, San Mateo, Alameda, Marin and Santa Clara Counties and the city of Berkeley decided to relax some rules with low-risk outdoor activities.

They include, but are not limited to, construction projects that can resume, children of essential workers can go back to childcare programs, landscaping, gardening and other similar jobs outside can continue and recreational facilities like golf courses and skate parks can reopen.

San Mateo County reopened some trails and parks Monday. At the Sawyer Camp Trail, which is in the Crystal Springs Regional Trail system, visitors are welcome but they have to carry a mask, bikes aren’t allowed and a ranger is there to enforce rules.

“I am so happy that Crystal Springs Reservoir has opened today,” said one excited hiker named Sheila.

Roadside parking at some county parks is limited and the parks department said people still have to distance themselves and not gather in big groups, but it’s one step closer to getting back to normal in the Bay Area.

“The department is excited to get people back out here on our trails and in our parks and that’s what we’re here to do and that’s why we do what we do so we’re really excited,” said Nicholas Calderon, director of San Mateo County Parks.

Boundary Oak Golf Course in Walnut Creek is just one of many businesses that reopened Monday. Players are wearing masks. May 4, 2020.

