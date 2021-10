For the first time in 18 months, Oakland's popular First Fridays street festival is back.

Friday evening's event on Telegraph Avenue will include more than 50 vendors, three live bands, and a car show.

Before the pandemic, First Fridays would attract as many as 50,000 people.

The street party begins at 5 p.m.

MORE: Oakland's November 'First Fridays' event canceled in wake of violence

Advertisement