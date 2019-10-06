Five arrested in connection with Walnut Creek Lululemon Athletica grand thefts

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Five arrested in connection with Lululemon theft on Sept. 13, 2019 in Walnut Creek

Five people were arrested in connection to a Sept. 13 "grab-and-run" theft at the Lululemon store in Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek, police said Saturday.

A vigilant citizen witness, police said, had given police a description of a vehicle that fled the scene after that theft, which police said involved $7,600 in merchandise from the Lululemon store.

Police said the same vehicle had been involved in a $4,000 from the same store a week earlier.

The Walnut Creek Police Department's Special Enforcement Team located the vehicle and the five suspects at a gas station in Antioch.

Unique Evans, Samir Gray, Dewayne Harris, Erynn Chavis and a juvenile out of Antioch were arrested on suspicion grand theft, burglary and conspiracy.