Following Kincade Fire, food bank looks to replenish shelves to feed needy over holidays

Every year, the Redwood Empire Food Bank is ready and able to feed those in need.

But this year, the Kincade Fire threw a curve ball when the organization suddenly found itself feeding 25,506 people affected by the massive wildfire.

“Everybody was evacuating and they already had their power shut off for three to five days and you know, you get your power shut off you lose everything thing in your fridge,” said Sara Olsher with the the Redwood Empire Food Bank.

The fire took place right before the all-important Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays when the food bank feeds an estimated 97,000 people.

The food bank is now looking to the generosity of the community to replenish its shelves so that it can securely meet the demand to feed the estimated 1 in 6 Sonoma County residents who face food insecurity.

The Redwood Empire Food Bank has “Get Food” barrels scattered throughout the county to collect donated food and on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, many of them arrived at their warehouse full to the brim.

“We look for canned goods, can stew canned meats like chicken or tuna,” Olsher told KTVU Wednesday.

Donations can also be made at the Redwood Empire Food Bank located at 3990 Brickway Blvd. Santa Rosa. Financial donations can be made through the organization’s website.