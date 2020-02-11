For second straight day, flaring reported at Chevron's Richmond refinery

More flaring was reported at Chevron's Richmond refinery early Tuesday morning after similar incidents the day before, according to the Governor's Office of Emergency Services.

Chevron refinery in Richmond.

The report to the governor's office mentioned "a potential release of SO2 (sulfur dioxide) in excess of the reportable quantity."

Per the report, the released lasted eight minutes, starting at 4:17 a.m. and ending at 4:25 a.m. flaring was reported at Chevron's Richmond refinery.

Chevron spokeswoman Amy Mosley confirmed the event that occurred during the startup of a process unit.

"Refinery employees quickly addressed the cause and the flaring has stopped," Mosley said in a statement. "The flaring did not pose any environmental or health risk to the community."

Mosley added that a Community Warning System level 1 alert was

issued.

Bay Area Air Quality Management District spokeswoman Kristine Roselius said there have been no complaints from the public but the district is investigating.

District spokesman Ralph Borrmann told KTVU the refinery has a piece of equipment that is malfunctioning.

"When they have a piece of equipment that goes down or is malfunctioning, they need to vent for a short period of time and make repairs to the piece of equipment for safety purposes," Borrmann explained.

SkyFox flies over the Chevron refinery in Richmond after a "plant upset." Feb. 10, 2020

On Monday, the Governor's Office of Emergency Services received a

report at 4:43 a.m. about "an unknown amount of hydrogen sulfide into the air

from a flare" at the refinery.

The flaring was apparently due to a "process upset" in a unit at

the refinery, and caused precautionary evacuations from part of the site, the

report to the state office said.

More flaring and visible emissions were reported later in the morning as well, Borrmann said.

The air district sent staff members to the site and they are working with refinery officials to investigate the cause of the flaring, Borrmann said.

He added that the refinery is required to submit a report on what caused the incidents. That report is expected within the next 60 days.