Former President Obama, Vice President Harris coming to Bay Area

Former President Barack Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris will both be in the Bay Area on Thursday for separate events.

The former president announced on Twitter that he is headed to Stanford University where he will deliver a keynote address on the challenges to democracy in the digital realm. The event is spearheaded by Stanford's Cyber Policy Center.

Vice President Kamala Harris will be over in San Francisco, touring a health care facility at UCSF. Harris is also expected to deliver remarks about the maternal health crisis.

A White House official said Harris is "returning to her home state of California – where her advocacy to improve maternal health outcomes first began."