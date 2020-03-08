Michelle Obama at virtual DNC: Vote 'like our lives depend on it'
Michelle Obama is warning Americans to “vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it” during her speech at the Democratic National Convention.
Democratic National Convention Tuesday schedule — here are the virtual events to look out for
The Democratic National Convention kicked off on Monday, Aug. 17. Here are virtual events that you can watch on Tuesday.
Democratic National Convention Monday schedule — here are the virtual events to look out for
The Democratic National Convention kicks off on Monday, Aug. 17. Here are virtual events that you can watch.
'Ballot harvesting' targeted amid fight over voting rules
The Nevada lawsuit highlighted a practice that has long fueled Republicans' suspicions about mail-in voting.
Major US postal workers union endorses Biden for president
A major union representing U.S. postal workers endorsed Democrat Joe Biden, a move that comes after President Donald Trump acknowledged he was starving the postal service of money in order to make it more difficult to vote by mail in November’s election.
Trump gives credence to false, racist Harris conspiracy
President Donald Trump on Thursday gave credence to a false and racist conspiracy about Kamala Harris’ eligibility to be president, fueling an online misinformation campaign that parallels the one he used to power his rise into politics.
President Trump launches attacks against Kamala Harris
Trump has repeatedly called Kamala Harris “nasty” and has leaned into appeals that appear stuck in a fictionalized version of the 1950s.
Will we have results on election night? FEC commissioner says prepare to wait
Ellen L. Weintraub, a commissioner on the FEC, said voters should prepare for the possibility that we won’t know the full results on election night, but that doesn’t mean something has gone wrong.
'She’s ready to do this job on day 1': Joe Biden introduces Kamala Harris as running mate
The pair will later sit down together for an online fundraiser designed to let small donors get a fresh glimpse of what the Democratic presidential ticket will look like together.
Gov. Newsom says Kamala Harris' VP nomination 'meaningful moment for California'
Before Sen. Harris was tapped as Joe Biden's running mate for the 2020 race, she ran for president and nabbed an endorsement from Newsom but later bowed out in late 2019.
Kamala Harris' selection as VP resonating with Black women
For many Black women, Sen. Kamala Harris' selection as Joe Biden's running mate represents a full-circle moment after fighting for generations to have their voices heard and political aspirations recognized.
Donald and Ivanka Trump donated to Kamala Harris’ previous bid for California attorney general
Prior to becoming president, Donald Trump donated $6,000 to Harris' re-election campaign. Ivanka Trump gave $2,000.
Bay Area sounds off about historic nature of Biden-Harris ticket
Throughout her political career, Kamala Harris has proven that a woman of color can win elections, from her victory in 2003 as San Francisco District Attorney to her election as California Attorney General, and then as California's first Black and Asian-American female U.S. Senator, she has now reached national prominence with a place on the Democratic ticket.
Reactions to Biden tapping Kamala Harris as running mate
A former presidential contender herself, Sen. Harris made history as the first African-American woman to be nominated for vice president by a major political party.
Kamala Harris' political star rose from Bay Area background
Kamala Harris's rising political career began with roots right here in the Bay Area.
Smile more? Some critics see sexism in debate over Biden VP
She's too ambitious. She's not apologetic enough. She should smile more.
Biden's notes: ‘Do not hold grudges’ against Kamala Harris
Joe Biden didn’t want to say much Tuesday about his vice presidential search, but Democrats’ presumptive presidential nominee was prepared nonetheless to talk about potentially sensitive politics around one of the top contenders: Kamala Harris.
Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris and Ed Markey propose $2,000 monthly payments to Americans during pandemic
The Democratic senators introduced a bill to give $2,000 a month to many Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.
Sen. Harris fundraising effort fuels speculation she will become Biden's running mate
Harris, who dropped out of the White House race in December, set up a joint fundraising operation with the Democratic National Committee, an arrangement that is typically reserved for nominees trying to attract large donations from the party’s biggest boosters.
Sen. Kamala Harris endorses Biden for president
Kamala Harris endorsed Joe Biden on Sunday and said she would "do everything in my power" to help elect him, becoming the latest dropout from the Democratic race for president to line up behind the former vice president in his battle with Bernie Sanders for the nomination.