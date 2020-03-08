Major US postal workers union endorses Biden for president

A major union representing U.S. postal workers endorsed Democrat Joe Biden, a move that comes after President Donald Trump acknowledged he was starving the postal service of money in order to make it more difficult to vote by mail in November’s election.

Trump gives credence to false, racist Harris conspiracy

President Donald Trump on Thursday gave credence to a false and racist conspiracy about Kamala Harris’ eligibility to be president, fueling an online misinformation campaign that parallels the one he used to power his rise into politics.

Bay Area sounds off about historic nature of Biden-Harris ticket

Throughout her political career,  Kamala Harris has proven that a woman of color can win elections, from her victory in 2003 as San Francisco District Attorney to her election as California Attorney General, and then as California's first Black and Asian-American female U.S. Senator, she has now reached national prominence with a place on the Democratic ticket.

Biden's notes: ‘Do not hold grudges’ against Kamala Harris

Joe Biden didn’t want to say much Tuesday about his vice presidential search, but Democrats’ presumptive presidential nominee was prepared nonetheless to talk about potentially sensitive politics around one of the top contenders: Kamala Harris.

Sen. Kamala Harris endorses Biden for president

Kamala Harris endorsed Joe Biden on Sunday and said she would "do everything in my power" to help elect him, becoming the latest dropout from the Democratic race for president to line up behind the former vice president in his battle with Bernie Sanders for the nomination.