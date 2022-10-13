Foul smell in Crockett to linger another 10 days

A foul stench that has plagued Crockett for some time could linger for at least another week, officials said.

The smell is a result of elevated levels of hydrogen sulfide coming from the Crockett Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Recent air monitoring data from the county's Hazardous Materials Program show concentrations of the chemical that can cause headaches, nausea and irritated eyes over long periods.

County health officials said in a statement Wednesday they haven't detected levels of hydrogen sulfide in Crockett's air that would be considered immediately dangerous to public health.

Residents have been complaining for months about the odor with it getting worse over time.

The higher levels of hydrogen sulfide stem from a weeks-long operational issue at the wastewater treatment plant at 1801 Dowrelio Road, which processes sewage from the community and wastewater from the C&H Sugar refinery. C&H owns the property and operates the facility through contractor Inframark.

Inframark said in a statement Wednesday it will complete cleaning of more than 1,300 air diffusers in one of three wastewater treatment reactors by the end of Wednesday. The diffusers provide oxygen needed by microorganisms in the wastewater that break down sewage.

The reactor will be placed back into operation Wednesday afternoon with these optimized diffusers and additional microorganisms. The air diffusers in the other two wastewater treatment reactors will be cleaned next.

Inframark is also upgrading the blowers that supply oxygen to the diffusers with new, larger motors to add reliability and further increase aeration.

Inframark said it expects the odor to cease within seven to 10 days as microorganisms have time to digest. Residents should notice odors dissipating sooner.

The county recommends people experiencing minor symptoms to stay indoors with windows and doors closed. People experiencing serious or persistent symptoms should contact their health provider.