Four hurt, two seriously, in Sonoma County DUI crash

Four people were injured, two of them seriously, in a solo vehicle crash late Friday night just north of Santa Rosa the California Highway Patrol said involved an allegedly drunk driver.

The crash occurred about 11:20 p.m. Friday on Wikiup Drive just east of Carriage Lane in the unincorporated Larkfield-Wikiup area just north of Santa Rosa in Sonoma County, CHP Officer David DeRutte said. A Nissan Versa driven by 18-year old Aileen Vigil-Hernandez of Santa Rosa, headed west on Wikiup, was unable to negotiate a curve and drove off the roadway and into a tree.

Vigil-Hernandez and a 17-year-old passenger in the front seat were both taken to a local hospital with "non-life-threatening by major" injuries, DeRutte said.

Two backseat passengers, ages 20 and 17, suffered minor injuries. All four people in the car, DeRutte said, were intoxicated.

Vigil-Hernandez was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI, DeRutte said.