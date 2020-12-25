Four people displaced in Christmas day house fire in Saratoga

article

A hazardous materials team from the Santa Clara County Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday afternoon after firefighters found a ruptured gas line.

No one was injured in the fire on Charters Avenue in Saratoga about 2 p.m. Friday.

Photo: Santa Clara County fire dept.

Hazardous materials crews secured the gas line and stopped the flow of gas, while other crews worked to prevent the spread of fire to the home and attic.

Crews had the fire out in about 35 minutes.

Part of the outside of the home was damaged by flames and smoke as was the first floor of the home.

Photo: Santa Clara County fire dept.

A car and a shed were also damaged by the fire.

Four residents were displaced by the fire but did not require assistance from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.