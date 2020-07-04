Fourth of July call for independence against racism and violence

What is almost always a beer and barbecue, parade and politicking holiday, was also day 41 of the ongoing protests in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

As we observe the 244th birthday of The United States, born in protest and revolution, more generations of living Americans, across all racial and ethnic live, chose today to continue that tradition.

Protest is in the America's cultural DNA.

In Alameda, peeple chanted, "Whose street? Our street. Whose street? Our street."

As in other cities and towns nationwide, peace reigned as hundreds gathered and marched to support black lives and brown lives.

"I just think that it's important to bring light to this situation and just make sure that everyone's aware of what's going on," said Dylan Lang, a young man from Alameda.

Another woman, who did not identify herself said, "We are here to defend black lives and to stand up for others who, you know, cops are killing Black people. It's clear and simple."

In San Jose, people of all kinds peacefully assembled to peacefully paint in bold white letters, Black Lives Matter. "I've been protesting quite a bit since this whole situation started and it's amazing to see this many come together.

Everyone's been peaceful and supporting each other," said muralist Yaniritza Tuiroj. "Right now we're living in a time where everyone is not truly liberated. And so, we're protesting and using our art and screaming to our city and saying 'Black Lives Matter.'" said artist and Youth Hype founder Latoya Fernandez.

In Sacramento, the organization 'Protest for Change' marched to the State Capitol today peacefully demanding an end to police brutality, calling for racial justice and asking for proof.

One speaker said "You have to really show it and act it and walk it. You can't stand before us and say all black lives matter as a good citizen or the token of appreciation. You can't do that. It's what do you do today after today is what we want to know."

Overwhelmingly, the protests have been peaceful, sometime loud, but even if sometimes, just a bit shrill as we heard this shouted over a loud speaker, "It's marching sunrise to sunset for all of our kings and queens who never had a chance to make the history books because they became a hashtag."

So, let freedom ring, even when it's a very harsh ring.