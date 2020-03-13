Fourth TSA officer at SJ airport infected with coronavirus

A fourth Transportation Security Administration officer at Mineta San Jose International Airport tested positive for the coronavirus, officials confirmed on Friday.

The agent worked the mid-day shift and was stationed at the Security Identification Display Doors in Terminal A. The employee's last day at work was on Mar. 7 and tested positive on Thursday.

This latest case comes two days after an airport spokesperson announced that three security officers were infected with COVID-19 and they had contact with 42 other officers over the past 14 days.

The officers all worked the evening shift at a security checkpoint in the airport's Terminal B which services both Alaska Airlines and Southwest, TSA union officials said.

The three agents last worked Feb. 21, Feb. 26 and March 2, respectively, and two were stationed at the checkpoint's X-ray machines, scanning luggage and performing patdowns as needed.

The other spent their shift as a travel document checker and screened entrants at the checkpoint's known crew member access point.

Airport officials have yet to confirm how many travelers may have been exposed to the virus during the employees' shifts.