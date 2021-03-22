Frank Mallicoat "Mackenzie Stew" Recipe

article

My Uncle Ian Mackenzie was born in Scotland in 1920, and as young boy made his way to the U.S. with an old family tradition in hand recipe — a recipe for "Mackenzie Stew!"

Frank Mallicoat's uncle Ian Mackenzie shown. Circa 1925.

My mother started making it in the 50s and it became a comfort food staple in the Mallicoat house for years. It’s a simple dish with just 3-4 ingredients and a little "S&P." How it’s cooked is the true Scottish kicker.

Ingredients

1 lb ground beef

3 medium russet potatoes quartered and cut into 3/4 inch pieces

1/2 pound of frozen peas.

One whole sliced onion - optional

Salt & pepper to taste

Method

In a pressure cooker brown the hamburger meat. Add chopped potatoes, onions, and 1 cup water. Bring the pressure cooker up to full pressure and cook for 3 minutes. Do a quick release on pressure and add the peas. Put the lid back on and let sit for 5 minutes until peas have heated through. Add salt and pepper to taste and serve with a slotted spoon or drain water from the pot.

Recommendation: Mackenzie Stew makes great sandwiches the next day with a dab of mayo and ketchup! Nearly 100 years later, it’s still a staple with my cousins, the Mackenzie’s and the Mallicoat’s, and very easy on the budget. Uncle Ian would be mighty proud!