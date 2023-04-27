Expand / Collapse search

Franklin High School evacuated following 'non-specific' bomb threat

By Victoria Franco
STOCKTON, Calif. - Franklin High School near Stockton was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a bomb threat was received, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said the "non-specific" bomb threat prompted students and staff to be evacuated.   

Law enforcement from multiple agencies were at the scene Thursday afternoon, deputies said.   

A parent notification center has been established at the north end of the football field at Fremont Street at Stokes Avenue.   

People were asked to avoid the area if possible. No further information was immediately available.