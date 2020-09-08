Free meals offered to CZU wildfire evacuees

article

The Santa Cruz County Emergency Operations Center is offering free meals to evacuees of the CZU Lightning Complex wildfires starting Tuesday.

An anonymous donor partnered with local participating restaurants like My Mom's Mole and Woodstock's Pizza to provide free lunches that will be individually packaged and ready for evacuees around noon.

The meals will be available only to CZU Lightning Complex evacuees and residents who have been processed through the recovery resource center -- where the meals can be picked up.

The recovery resource center is located at the Kaiser Permanente Arena at 140 Front St., Santa Cruz. It is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and appointments are not necessary.