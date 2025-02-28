Fremont middle school student arrested after gun found in backpack

article

The Brief Administrators at Centerville Middle School found a gun in a student's backpack on Friday. Authorities said the student never brandished the weapon. The student was arrested.



A middle school student in Fremont brought a gun to campus on Friday, officials said.

Administrators at Centerville Middle School found the weapon in the student's backpack after receiving a report of a safety concern, according to the Fremont Unified School District.

Staff and a Fremont Police Department school resource officer responded around 9:15 a.m. and followed district safety protocols. Students and staff were safe during the process.

According to police, the student was arrested for firearm-related offenses, and additional charges may be forthcoming.

"The weapon discovered was not brandished by the student and Fremont Police do not have any evidence to suggest that a staff member or student was targeted," the district said. "This situation is understandably frightening and troubling for students and staff, as well as community members who may be hearing this information."

The district said counselors will be available next week for students and staff.