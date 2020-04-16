Fremont now requires face coverings for essential workers, customers during COVID-19 crisis

Fremont joined the growing list of cities around the country requiring the use of face masks in public amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

On Thursday, the city made it mandatory for residents to wear face coverings over their mouths and noses when visiting essential businesses to protect workers and reduce the chances of community transmission.

“On a daily basis, the men and women who perform essential functions within our community are at a higher risk for contracting COVID-19,” said Fremont Mayor Lily Mei.

Essential businesses where the face coverings are required include grocery stores, gas stations and laundromats.

The city has also required essential workers to wear face coverings while performing their jobs. But, employers must provide the gear. They don't have to be medical grade masks or N95 respirators. Cloth coverings such as scarves and bandanas will suffice.

The new regulation goes into effect immediately and will remain in place until the COVID-19 emergency declaration is lifted.

It applies to workers at these businesses or perform services at the follwing places:

- All establishments engaged in the retail sale of food, household consumer products

- Gas stations and auto-supply, auto-repair, and automotive dealerships

- Bicycle repair and supply shops

- Hardware stores;

- Plumbers, electricians, exterminators

- Laundromats, drycleaners, and laundry service providers;

- Restaurants and other facilities that prepare and serve food;

- Funeral home providers, mortuaries, cemeteries, and crematoriums;

- Businesses that have the primary function of shipping or delivering groceries, food, or other goods directly to residences or businesses.

- Taxis, rental car companies, rideshare services, and other private transportation providers; and

- Professional services, such as legal, notary, or accounting services.