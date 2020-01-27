Fremont police arrest young bicyclists who were 'harassing' drivers

article

Police arrested two minors and cited at least another dozen teens, ages 13 to 16, who were part of a group of at least 50 young bicyclists who were blocking traffic and harassing drivers in the downtown area of Fremont, police said.

On Saturday, several drivers called police in the mid-afternoon to report that the kids on bikes were blocking traffic and flipping off drivers, police said.

When officers arrived, the young people took off in various directions, and one started throwing objects at police, authorities said.

Police stopped many of the kids near Mowry Avenue and Cherry Street, while other bicyclists kept fleeing, police said. A boy throwing objects at police was eventually detained, as was another who got into a fight at a grocery store and a third who yelling obscenities at an officer.

Police said the group mostly lives in the Hayward/San Leandro area, where there are similar problems with young bicyclists there.

The two young poeple arrested, for resisting and obstructing officers, were processed at the police department and released to their parents and guardians, police said.