Gas tax increase takes effect in California July 1

California residents can expect to pay more at the pump beginning Wednesday due to a new gas tax that took effect July 1.

The state's gas tax rose by 3.2 cents on Wednesday, bringing it to 50.5 cents a gallon.

The tax increase is a result of Senate Bill 1 which passed in 2017. The bill automatically boots the gas tax when there is an increase in the consumer gas price index.

The increased tax money is expected to be used for much-needed road repairs. The increased tax is expected to bring in roughly $7 billion this fiscal year.