Gate agent at Oakland airport tests positive for COVID-19

A gate agent at Oakland International Airport tested positive for COVID-19, the airport confirmed on Wednesday.

The agent last worked on Mar. 22 in Terminal 2 of the airport and was stationed at gates 22, 25, 26, and 27 throughout the day.

Officials said at some point, the worker used the men's restroom in Terminal 2 baggage claim.

Oakland Airport said it has notified all employees and closed the gates where the agent last worked for cleaning and disinfecting, s well as the men's bathroom in baggage claim.