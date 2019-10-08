Get Ready: How to prepare for PG&E power shutoff

With a severe power outage looming, residents should prepare to be without electricity for days.

PG&E announced Tuesday that it plans to turn off power to nearly 800,000 customers across Northern and Central California— including 250,000 Bay Area residents, to reduce wildfire risks with gusty winds and dry conditions in the forecast.

Here are some tips to help you get ready

Sign up to receive PG&E voice and text alerts for information on current outages or what is to come. Customers can enroll in zip code alerts by calling 1-877-9000-PGE. Notifications will be delivered via automated call. You can also sign up for text alerts by just texting "ENROLL" to 97633.

Have medical supplies in order and emergency kits on standby.

Ensure you have enough prescription meds to last up to seven days. If you have major medical needs that depend upon electricity, it may be safer to relocate to a friend or family member's home out of the area.

Emergency kits should include: a gallon of water per day for each person and pet. Nonperishable or canned food for up to seven days and a can opener. A solar-powered, hand crank, or battery-powered radio with extra batteries. You should also have a flashlight in your kit.

Officials also advise keeping mobile devices charged and to identify backup charging methods. If you have a generator, make sure you have extra fuel. Keep vehicle fuel tanks full. Remember that gas stations, stores, ATMs in the immediate area will also be without power.

Know how to use the manual release on your garage door and talk to neighbors and friends and share your emergency plans.

During the outage:

Keep freezers and refrigerators closed.

Monitor freezer and refrigerator temperatures with a thermometer.

Use perishable food supplies first.

Use generators, stoves and grills outdoors away from windows.

Disconnect electronics and appliances to avoid damage from electrical surges.

Check on neighbors, animals and family.

Drive safely and slowly as traffic signals may not be functioning properly.

Several resource centers have been activated to support customers in affected areas. PG&E has opened community resources centers in the following locations beginning Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 8.m:

Napa County

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom Parking Lot - 1001 Fairgrounds Drive, Vallejo 94589

Calistoga Fairgrounds – 1601 N. Oak Calistoga 94515

Santa Clara County

Avaya Stadium 1123 Coleman Avenue, San Jose 95110

Contra Costa County

Bishop Ranch Parking Lot – 2600 Camino Ramon, San Ramon 94583

San Mateo County

Pasta Moon Restaurant, 845 Main St., Half Moon Bay 94019

Solano County

Mission Church 6391 Leisure Town Road, Vacaville 95687

Sonoma County

Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building 1351 Maple Ave, Santa Rosa 95404

Alameda County

Merritt College LOT B – Leona St., Oakland 94508

Santa Cruz County

Twin Lakes Church 2701 Cabrillo College Dr, Aptos 95003

Butte County

Bird Street School, 1421 Bird St., Oroville 95965

14144 Lakeridge Court, Magalia 95954

El Dorado County

El Dorado Fairgrounds, 100 Placerville Drive, Placerville 95667

Lake County

Clearlake Senior Center, 3245 Bowers Ave., Clearlake 95422

Nevada County

Sierra College Grass Valley, 250 Sierra College Drive, Grass Valley 95945

Calaveras County

Arnold Meadowmont Shopping Center, 2182 Hwy 4, Arnold 95223 3

Placer County

Gold Country Faigrounds, 1273 High Street Auburn

Shasta County

Reddington, Cottonwood, Red Bluff; Shasta College, 11555 Old Oregon Trail, Redding 96003

Tuolumne County

Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora

Mendocino County

1775 N. State Street, Ukiah 95482

Yolo County

Next to PG&E Gas Academy Intersection of E. Grant Avenue & Timber Crest Road, Winters, CA 95694

Colusa County

839 Newville Road, Orland, CA 95963

Mariposa County

Coulterville Fire Department, 10293 Ferry Road, Coulterville 95311

Sierra County

Loganville Campground parking lot, Highway 49, Sierra City 96125

Stanislaus County

Westley Hotel, 8615 CA-33, Westley 95387

Plumas County

2140 Main St., La Porte 95981

El Dorado County

Rolling Hills Christian Church, 800 White Rock Road, El Dorado Hills 95762

Yuba County

9185 Marysville Road, Oregon House 95962