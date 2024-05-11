‘Get Ready With Me’ TikTok star announces own death in final video

Popular TikTok creator Dr. Kimberley Nix, known for sharing her battle with metastatic sarcoma, has announced her final video on social media.

At 31, Nix, who first disclosed her cancer diagnosis three years ago, poignantly titled her last TikTok "Get Ready with Me, One Last Time," sharing the news of her impending death with her followers.

In her final video message, Nix addressed her followers with a somber announcement.

"Hello, followers. If you’re seeing this message, I have passed away peacefully," she began.

She then introduced herself to new viewers: "For those of you who don’t know me, my name is Kim. Hi."

Nix encouraged newcomers to explore her page and learn from her experiences, encouraging them to learn more about the facts of her lived experience "with death and dying."

When she first gained attention on social media in 2021, Dr. Nix quickly became a beloved creator on TikTok. Her account swiftly grew to over 137,000 followers, with many of her videos reaching over a million viewers.

The 31-year-old from Calgary, Alberta, shared her cancer journey on Instagram and TikTok, starting when she was diagnosed at 28 during her final year of internal medicine residency.

Her openness and resilience touched many across the globe. According to People Magazine, Nix is survived by her husband, Michael MacIsaac .

In her last video, Nix said she joined TikTok with a clear mission: to spread awareness about sarcoma.

"We were a successful team," she said, thanking her viewers and reflecting on her outreach efforts.

She emphasized the importance of recognizing symptoms, explaining, "Symptoms of sarcoma are so important because there is no screening test.

"My symptom was the most common symptom in soft tissue sarcoma. (Everything was) completely normal — including all my lab values — except for a small but rapidly growing lump in my left leg." Nix explained.

In the emotional conclusion of her video, Nix expressed her gratitude and affection for her followers.

"I love you all, thank you so much for this amazing opportunity. I’m in happy tears because you’ve all made me find so much purpose in the end of my life."

She continued her heartfelt goodbye in the video caption: "My journey here is over and I can’t thank each and every one of you enough. You have all made me so happy and your comments and support are more than enough to have gotten anyone through anything!"



