SF Giants to sell $9 beer at games this year

Beer lovers, rejoice.

The price of beer at most professional sports events is typically high, so the San Francisco Giants decided to do something about it.

On Friday, San Francisco Giants President and CEO Larry Baer announced on KNBR that some Oracle Park concession stands will start selling 14-ounce beers for $9 each this year.

For reference, the same beer last year would have cost Giants fans approximately $14.

Only domestic beers, like Coors and Budwiser, will fall under the new price point.

But, not all concessions are getting a price cut. Fans will see a 2% to 3% increase in prices for some food and drinks, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The Giants home opener is on April 7.