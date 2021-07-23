Gilroy Garlic Festival returns with drive-thru format

The popular Gilroy Garlic Festival is back, but this year's event is scaled back.

For over 40 years the festival has been a summertime tradition, attracting visitors from all over to indulge in all things garlic.

As the world has had had to confront many challenges brought on by COVID, festival organizers had to reimagine the famous "Gourmet Alley."

The festival kicks off Friday at the Presbyterian Church and is being held in a drive-thru format.

Garlic lovers can still grab all their favorite eats like the pepper steak sandwich, shrimp scampi, and garlic fries.

This year's event is the first Gilroy Garlic Festival since the mass shooting in 2019 that left three people dead and 17 others injured.

Last year's festival was canceled due to COVID.