Golden Gate Bridge road work to close lanes Sunday night, traffic delays anticipated

article

Several lanes approaching the Golden Gate Bridge toll plaza will be closed Sunday night into Monday morning to allow for roadway striping, officials said.

Traffic on the bridge will remain open in both directions, but motorists may be delayed while the lanes are closed, according to the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District.

The lane closures will be in effect from 8 p.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday.

During the closures, the bridge roadway approaching the toll plaza will be narrowed to two southbound lanes and one northbound lane.