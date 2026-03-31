Nonprofit looks to transform Golden Gate Fields, vacant since 2024, into public park

The Brief Trust for Public Land has secured the right to purchase the property for $175 million. The organization wants to transfer it to East Bay Regional Park District for long-term ownership. Visitors to the Albany beach and shoreline Tuesday morning were thrilled to hear the news.



A nonprofit is looking to turn the former site of Golden Gate Fields in the East Bay into a public park. The horse racing venue closed in 2024 after 83 years of operation.

The nonprofit Trust for Public Land has secured the right to purchase the property for $175 million. The organization wants to transfer it to East Bay Regional Park District for long-term ownership.

"There continues to be a nature gap across California and the United States," said Juan Altamirano with Trust for Public Land. "And this is one of those areas that is a treasured space by the community, and we aim to turn it into public space that everyone can enjoy."

Golden Gate Fields closure in 2024

The 161-acre site next to the Bay Trail and Albany Beach has sat vacant since its 2024 closure.

"To have the opportunity [to extend the system of parks we have there now], and not to have houses and high rises built there is a very special thing," said Elizabeth Echols, EBRPD board member for Ward 1, where the land is located.

Visitors to the Albany beach and shoreline Tuesday morning were thrilled to hear the news.

"Oh my gosh, that’s so exciting. We were wondering what’s going to happen here," said Teri Hudson. "We swim early in the dark, so we’ve been worried about security, frankly because of this empty lot."

Community perspective

Colleen Haraden was in the area to swim Tuesday morning.

"I’m super excited. That’s the best news. We need more open space and more opportunities for people to get into nature," Haraden said. "It’s the best thing for us. I come here every day for my sanity, and I’m super thankful for it."

Another shoreline visitor shared similar thoughts.

"Everybody’s in unison, everybody’s at peace, everybody is doing their thing," Carlos Roman said of the shoreline park. "This is going to be excellent for the people."

Next steps

The sale isn't quite a done deal yet.

But the plan is in the works now to preserve the land for both people to enjoy, and protect the sensitive shoreline habitat for wildlife.

They also plan to make some changes, so the shoreline is more resilient to flooding and sea level rise.

"When we bring the land back to its more natural state, we can also protect sensitive habitats, which is good for wildlife as well as the residential communities that live in that area," said Echols. "It’s really important to have that restored land so that we can protect against climate impacts."