Golden Gate Park celebrates 154th birthday

Celebrations were in order on Thursday for Golden Gate Park, which turned 154 years old.

Mayor London Breed and other city officials kicked off the celebration at the Conservatory of Flowers. It was the first building erected in the park in 1879.

The event included entertainment, activities, and even the cutting of a birthday cake. City leaders say the park is one of San Francisco's greatest assets.

"I guarantee you that almost every single story that you will hear about this park is one of joy, is one of happiness, is also one of pride for this park and

For the city of San Francisco," said Breed.

Golden Gate Park is currently in the running in an online contest by USA Today for Best City Park in America. The paper describes it as "a wonderful urban oasis."



