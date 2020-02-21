'Gopher bomb' may have started vegetation fire in Brentwood

article

A vegetation fire that burned about 7 acres Friday afternoon off Deer Valley Road in unincorporated Brentwood appears to have started "due to the use of a 'goper bomb' to eradicate gophers," the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

No structures were threatened and there were no injuries at the brush fire, which started about 2:30 p.m. at 9621 Deer Valley Road near Briones Valley Road, according to the fire district.

The East Contra Costa and Contra Costa fire districts and Cal Fire responded to the blaze and a Cal Fire helicopter made water drops.

Photo courtesy East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.



