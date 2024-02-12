If you and your sweetheart have dinner plans for Valentine's Day, consider bringing your umbrella or maybe cooking at home.

That's because the next round of rain is expected for Wednesday, the National Weather Service says.

KTVU meteorologist Rosemary Orozco said there should be light sprinkles by noon, mostly in the North Bay.

But by afternoon and into the evening commute, Orozco said there should be scattered showers throughout the Bay Area, just as many lovebirds might be planning to dine out.

She said only an inch of rain or less is expected on Wednesday.

But the rain is also predicted for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, bringing up to several more inches over the course of the weekend.

Snow is expected for the Sierra this weekend as well.