Gov. Newsom to induct Class of 2019 California Hall of Fame

Governor Gavin Newsom and Jennifer Siebel Newsom on Tuesday will induct honorees that include a poet, chef and soccer player into the California Hall of Fame.

This year's inductees will be the 13th class of state hall of fame recipients. They are: poet Maya Angelou, drag queen RuPaul Andre Charles, soccer player Brandi Chastain, National Science Foundation director France A. Cordova, skateboarder Tony Halk, writer Jeanne Wakatsuki Houston, activist James M. Lawson Jr., comedian George Lopez, chef Wolfgang Puck and winemaker Helen M. Turley.

There will be a live stream of the event from the California Museum Website and their YouTube channel at 7 p.m. for the "Spirit of California" ceremony

The event will be held at the California Museum, 1020 O St. in Sacramento, as the red carpet arrivals will start at 6 p.m.