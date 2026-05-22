The Brief California Gov. Gavin Newsom urged drivers to avoid Chevron gas stations over Memorial Day weekend because of higher fuel prices. State officials said Chevron gas prices averaged 60 to 80 cents more per gallon than unbranded alternatives. Gas prices across the country, and the world, have risen as the Iran war disrupted global oil supplies and increased crude oil costs.



California Gov. Gavin Newsom is warning drivers to avoid purchasing gas from Chevron over Memorial Day weekend as the state blames the major oil company for its high gas prices.

What they're saying:

"Pro tip: unbranded gas comes from the same refineries, storage tanks, and pipelines, and it meets the same state standards to keep your engine running clean," Newsom’s office posted Thursday on X. "Big Oil is already making billions off Trump’s Iran War; don’t let them rip you off even more by overpaying for the brand name."

Newsom targets Chevron

Dig deeper:

Newsom’s office cited an analysis by a group within the state’s energy commission, which oversees the oil and gas industry, that found that Chevron averaged more than 60 to 80 cents per gallon above unbranded alternatives.

Chevron has also become a point of contention in the governor’s race, with billionaire climate activist Tom Steyer criticizing former federal health secretary Xavier Becerra for accepting campaign contributions from the company.

The backstory:

The call-out by the governor’s office follows Chevron posting signs at California gas stations blaming the state’s climate policies for the high cost of gas.

The average price of gas in California sat at $6.14 per gallon on Thursday, about $1.58 higher than the national average, according to the American Automobile Association. The state taxes consumers about 70 cents per gallon of gas, according to the state’s energy commission. That is the highest gas tax in the country.

Iran war impacts on gas prices

Big picture view:

Prices at the pump have surged nationwide since the Iran war began, launching a global energy crisis.

The price of crude oil, which is the main ingredient in gasoline, has climbed during the war because the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow passage of the Persian Gulf through which a fifth of the world’s crude oil normally passes, has effectively been closed.