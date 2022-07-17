Granada Bowl to open again following deadly shooting

Granada Bowl in Livermore says they will open again on Monday at 4:00 p.m. following a shooting on Saturday that left one man dead and two others injured.

The bowling alley says they expect to have shortened hours until further notice.

"The staff and management of Granada Bowl are deeply saddened by the senseless acts of violence that occurred at our center on Saturday evening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families," the bowling ally said in a statement. "The safety and security of our customers and employees are and always will continue to be a top priority. We will do everything in our power to assist local authorities in bringing the responsible party to justice."

Witnesses describe a chaotic scene on Saturday, as they heard people screaming.

One witness said there were a bunch of kids attending an 8-year-old birthday party inside the bowling alley during the shooting. One little girl was found in a nearby garage taking shelter, the witness said.

The condition of the injured victims has not been released.

Police said they are following leads to find the suspect.