Police investigating hate crimes at two Pacifica schools

The Pacifica Police Department is investigating two cases of theft, one at Oceana High school and another at Sunset Ridge Elementary school.

Administrators at Sunset Ridge Elementary contacted police on Thursday when they discovered a portable classroom had been ransacked. Officials say electronics were stolen, they also located a doll inside a classroom with a swastika scribbled on its forehead.

The day before the Sunset Ridge incident, police responded to reports of a stolen Pride flag at Oceana High school. According to a school administrator, the flag was taken from a flag pole next to the school's gym.

"These types of hateful incidents will not be tolerated in our community," said Pacifica Police Captain Bill Glasgo.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314.