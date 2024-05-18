Grass fire burns on Yerba Buena Island, Bay Bridge traffic affected

article

A grass fire erupted on Yerba Buena Island on Saturday afternoon, which shut down the lower deck lanes on the Bay Bridge.

San Francisco fire officials reported the fire about 2:30 p.m. and the California Highway Patrol said it would temporarily close I-80 at Treasure Island. Both directions should expect delays.

Firefighters said they were experiencing challenging conditions, including smoke and steep terrain.

Crews on fire boats attacked the blaze from the bay.

At 4 p.m. Caltrans said all lanes were closed in the eastbound direction of Interstate 80, and there was a five-mile backup from the Bay Bridge to the Interstate 280 interchange.

Drivers should take alternate routes.

Smoke seen through the Bay Bridge from a grass fire at Yerba Buena Island. May 18, 2024 Expand