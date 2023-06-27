Expand / Collapse search

Grass fire temporarily forced lane closure on I-580 in Dublin, fire now extinguished

By KTVU staff
Updated 7:34AM
Grass fire near I-580 and I-680 in Dublin causes low visibility

CHP issued a sig alert due to a grass fire near eastbound I-580 at I-680 in Dublin. Authorities said thick smoke is causing low visibility.

DUBLIN, Calif. - A grass fire near I-580 forced the California Highway Patrol in Dublin to issue a Sigalert Tuesday morning and temporarily close a couple lanes of traffic.

All lanes are now open, and the fire is extinguished. A CHP officer at the scene told KTVU that the fire was started in a homeless encampment in a drainage system under I-580 eastbound. 

The lane closures began Tuesday morning around 6:20 a.m. on eastbound I-580 at Hopyard Road, the CHP said in a tweet. 

There were reports of thick smoke in the area.

Traffic in the area was minimal as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. 